Re: “Early spike in fireworks sales has officials concerned” [June 27, Northwest]:
Last year, fireworks were all over
West Seattle, and nothing was done by police.
I hope that this year will be
different, with people being more respectful toward those who have pets and who
react negatively to loud noises going off throughout the day and night. I dread
a holiday that instead should be celebrated.
If fireworks are illegal, there
should be a clear and firm mandate by Mayor Jenny Durkan and the police, not
just lip service. If you have “cabin fever,” take a walk and wear a mask.
Marsha
Conn, Seattle