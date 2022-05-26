JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters have contained a blaze in the southwest Alaska village of Kasigluk that burned three buildings, including a school building, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry.
Air tankers and smokejumpers responded to the fire, which the division said Thursday is no longer a threat.
“The tanker dumped retardant to help contain the fire, which had spread south, scorching about five acres of tundra. Because vegetation near the buildings was sparse, there was little spread within the village,” the division said in a statement.
The deputy fire marshal from the Alaska Department of Public Safety will investigate the cause of the fire, the division said.
No known injuries were reported, the statement said.
