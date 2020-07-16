Firefighters are battling a large structure fire Thursday evening along the Everett waterfront.
The fire is burning the Waterfront Place Apartments under construction at the Port of Everett's Waterfront Place at Fisherman's Harbor, according to the port. Several firefighting agencies have responded to the blaze.
The fire near the 1700 block of West Marine View Drive has spread to a nearby hillside where residents living along Grand Avenue are using hoses to keep the flames from reaching their homes, according to KOMO.
Billowing smoke could be seen for miles. There were no immediate report of injuries.
This post will be updated
