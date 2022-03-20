LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — A firefighter has died in one of several wildfires that broke out Sunday in a county in southwestern Oklahoma, authorities said.
The name of the firefighter who died in the wildfire in Comanche County was not immediately released. Lawton, the county seat, is located about 90 miles (144.84 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.
Amy Hawkins, the spokeswoman for Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management, said that as of late Sunday afternoon, there were two major wildfires still burning in the county and some evacuations had been ordered.
“It’s pretty much been all hands on deck all day,” Hawkins said.
She said the wildfire in which the firefighter died had been contained by late Sunday afternoon and was considered out. She said because a firefighter died, the state fire marshal would be investigating that fire.
