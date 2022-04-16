CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Bond had one save for the LA Galaxy in a 0-0 draw against the Chicago Fire Saturday.
The Galaxy (4-2-1) outshot the Fire (2-1-4) 7-5, with zero shots on goal to one for the Fire.
Both teams next play Saturday. The Fire visit Minnesota United and the Galaxy host Nashville.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
