DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire broke out Monday at an under-construction new terminal at Kuwait International Airport, authorities said.
Firefighters still were trying to control the blaze in Kuwait City, Interior Ministry spokesman Tawheed al-Kandari told The Associated Press.
Al-Kandari said a cause for the blaze was not immediately known. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been injured.
Photos circulated on social media of dark, billowing smoke behind the lines of planes on the runway. Some flights had been delayed on Monday morning though civil aviation authorities said it wasn’t because of the fire.
