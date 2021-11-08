Scores of people have been displaced after a three-alarm fire raced through an Auburn apartment building Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the 1600 block of 8th Street Northeast late Sunday night, according to the Valley Regional Fire Authority.

https://twitter.com/ValleyFire/status/1457592593617879040?s=20

When they arrived, firefighters searched the building after receiving a report that someone was possibly trapped on the third floor. No injured people were found.

The Red Cross was later called to help as many as 100 residents who were displaced from their homes by the fire, according to the Valley Regional Fire Authority.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire or a damage estimate.

https://twitter.com/VRFApio36/status/1457631518700957697

Tags

Load comments