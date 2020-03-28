Firefighters worked nearly two hours Friday night to extinguish a large blaze in a marina under the West Seattle Bridge.
They responded on land and in a fireboat around 9:30 p.m. to the incident near the 1300 block of Southwest Spokane Street, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
Multiple boats in the marina burned, but firefighters who performed a search and rescue operation found no occupants and no injuries, the department said on Twitter.
https://twitter.com/SeattleFire/status/1243780177030549505
The Seattle Police Department briefly closed the lower West Seattle swing bridge due to decreased visibility from smoke, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.