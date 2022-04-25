A fire along the shoulder of eastbound I-90 near the ramp from northbound I-5 is causing delays Monday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The backup was around 4 miles long as of 9:20 a.m., WSDOT said.
The drive from Federal Way to Seattle was taking travelers just under an hour shortly after 7:30 a.m., WSDOT said on Twitter.
