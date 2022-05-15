CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — The start of the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup was delayed by an hour because of fog.
Playing off both the front and back nines, the first groups at the $3 million event at the Upper Montclair Country Club teed off at 8:22 a.m.
Minjee Lee of Australia entered the final 18 holes holding a one-shot lead over Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden. Lexi Thompson was in the final threesome, three shots off the lead.
Lee was at 17-under par. Angel Yin, who was in fourth place, was six shots off the lead as she sought her first tour win.
The event honors the 13 founding members of the LPGA Tour.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.