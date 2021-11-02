ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old filly died from an injury suffered during training at Santa Anita on closing day of the track’s fall meet.
Star of Africa was listed as suffering a non-musculoskeletal injury Sunday on the California Horse Racing Board’s website.
She had three wins in 16 career starts and earnings of $90,440, according to Equibase. She was owned by Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. The CHRB website listed her trainer as Steve Knapp.
Star of Africa was the fifth horse to die from a racing or training injury or other cause during the fall meet at the Arcadia track, which ran from Oct. 1-31.
So far this year, 19 horses have died from racing or training incidents or other causes at Santa Anita. The track reported 20 deaths in 2020.
In 2018-19, 37 horses died at the track, prompting an uproar in the sport that led to track owner The Stronach Group enacting a series of new rules.
