PHOENIX (AP) — A fighter jet operated by a military contractor crashed west of Phoenix Thursday but the pilot ejected and no one on the ground was apparently hurt, a spokesman for the contractor said.
The French-made Mirage F1 crashed near Buckeye, a growing community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Phoenix. Officials in the area and the Federal Aviation Administration were referring all inquiries to Luke Air Force Base in nearby Glendale.
Officials at Luke have not confirmed the crash, but John Rupp, director of foreign military sales for Airborne Tactical Advantage Co., confirmed it was one of his company's jets that went down.
"The pilot is safe and doing well," Rupp told The Associated Press. The pilot was taken to a hospital for evaluation but does not have any serious injuries.
No one one the ground was apparently hurt, Rupp said, although the crash investigation is in its early stages.
ATAC is one of a growing number of contractors that fly aircraft to help train military aviators. The company provides aggressor aircraft to help military fighter pilots learn their trade as well as other services to the military.
