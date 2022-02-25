San Diego State knocked off the fifth-ranked Washington softball team 7-5 on Friday night at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California, dropping the Huskies to 9-2.
Baseball
• Washington (3-2) lost 7-2 at UC San Diego. Will Simpson homered for the Huskies and Cam Clayton and Coby Morales had two hits apiece.
• Washington State (4-3) split a doubleheader with Long Island University (3-4) at the Peoria Sports Complex in Arizona, losing the opener 8-3 before winning the second game 8-0. In game one, Jacob McKeon and Bryce Matthews hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning for WSU. In game two, Jack Smith had three hits and drove in two runs and McKabe Cottrell pitched seven shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight. Hylan Hall and Will Cresswell each had two hits and two RBI.
• Seattle University (1-5) dropped both games of a doubleheader at Texas San Antonio (4-1), losing 7-3 in the opener and 3-2 in the second game. Grant Heiser had three hits for the Redhawks and Peter Chronowski pitched six solid innings, allowing three hits and one run with seven strikeouts.
Softball
• Seattle University lost two close games, 8-6 to UC San Diego and 8-7 to Cal State Northridge in Cathedral City, California. The Redhawks (7-5) have three more games to play this weekend. Carley Nance had a homer in game one and an RBI double in game two. Katie Walling hit her first career home run to start the Seattle U rally in game two.
Women’s tennis
In its first home match in nearly two weeks, Washington (8-4) earned a 4-0 sweep of Kansas State (4-3). Vanessa Wong and Hikaru Sato won their doubles and singles matches.
Hockey
• Jeremy Hanzel, Reid Schaefer and Conner Roulette scored goals, but the Seattle Thunderbirds lost 5-3 at the Spokane Chiefs.
• Lucas Dragiecevic scored in overtime as the host Tri-City Americans beat the Everett Silvertips 6-5. Michal Gut had a goal and three assists for Everett.
