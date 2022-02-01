ZURICH (AP) — Former England youth international Felix Nmecha has switched to play internationally for Germany after FIFA approved a change of nationality.
The 21-year-old midfielder was born in Germany before moving to England and progressing through Manchester City’s academy into the first team before leaving last year for Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.
Nmecha started out playing for England’s under-16 team before opting to play for Germany’s under-18 team and then switching back to England to feature for the under-19s.
But FIFA told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it had approved a nationality switch for Nmecha to play for Germany rather than England.
Nmecha plays at Wolfsburg with his brother, Lukas, who made his debut for Germany’s senior national team last year.
