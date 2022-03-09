FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Carl Pierre had 16 points and eight rebounds and Max Fiedler registered 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Rice defeated Charlotte 73-61 in the second round of the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday.
Chris Mullins added 13 points and six rebounds for Rice (16-15).
Austin Butler had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the 49ers (17-14). Jahmir Young added 14 points. Clyde Trapp Jr. had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.