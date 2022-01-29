OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler had a season-high 25 points as Omaha edged past Kansas City 69-68 on Saturday night.
Fidler made 12 of 16 shots.
Dylan Brougham had 13 points for Nebraska Omaha (4-18, 3-8 Summit League), which broke its six-game losing streak. Felix Lemetti added seven assists. Akol Arop had eight rebounds.
Evan Gilyard II had 17 points for the Roos (12-9, 5-4), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Arkel Lamar added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Mavericks evened the season series against Kansas City, which defeated them 64-61 on Jan. 10.
