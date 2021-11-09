OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler registered 15 points as Nebraska Omaha got past the NAIA's Hastings College 67-57 on Tuesday night.
Marco Smith had 10 points for Nebraska Omaha (1-0). Kyle Luedtke added 10 points. Darrius Hughes had nine points and eight rebounds.
Dashawn Walker had 15 points for the Broncos. TJ Babikir added 12 points. Mathias Nchekwube had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Hastings came as close as 45-43 in the second half before Omaha pulled away.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
