FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gulf Coast has hired Pat Chambers as its men's basketball coach.
His hiring was announced Monday night and FGCU planned to introduce him Tuesday at a news conference.
Chambers resigned from Penn State in October 2020 following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct, including referencing a noose in conversation with a player during the 2018-19 season.
At FGCU, he replaces Michael Fly, who had the job for four seasons with a 55-59 record.
The Eagles are 21-11 this season and Fly is expected to coach FGCU in The Basketball Classic postseason tournament. FGCU hosts Detroit Mercy in the opening round on Wednesday.
Chambers went 148-150 in nine seasons at Penn State. He also coached Boston University for two seasons, including an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2011. His career record is 190-178.
