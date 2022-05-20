Connecticut Sun (3-1, 2-1 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (2-5, 1-4 Eastern Conference)
Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Fever play the Connecticut Sun.
Indiana finished 6-26 overall and 4-11 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Fever averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second chance points and 18.8 bench points last season.
Connecticut finished 26-6 overall last season while going 12-3 in Eastern Conference games. The Sun averaged 79.7 points per game last season, 35.9 in the paint, 17.4 off of turnovers and 5.8 on fast breaks.
INJURIES: Fever: None listed.
Sun: None listed.
