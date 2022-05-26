Los Angeles Sparks (3-5, 1-3 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (2-7, 1-6 Eastern Conference)
Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Fever take on the Los Angeles Sparks.
Indiana finished 6-26 overall last season while going 4-12 at home. The Fever averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 32.2 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.
Los Angeles finished 12-20 overall with a 4-12 record on the road a season ago. The Sparks shot 41.1% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Fever: None listed.
Sparks: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.