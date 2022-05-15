HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, has suffered a stroke but is on his way to a “full recovery,” the campaign said Sunday.
In a statement, the campaign said Fetterman, 52, wasn't feeling well Friday and went to the hospital. “The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage," the statement says.
The news come just days ahead of Tuesday's primary. Fetterman is considered the leading candidate in the four-person Democratic field.
