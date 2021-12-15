The Edmonds-Kingston ferry run has been halted after a suspicious package was found near the ticket booths at the Kingston ferry terminal around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol's Homeland Security Division.
The State Patrol set up a perimeter around the area as the agency's bomb squad and K9 units assess the package, according to the security division. Employees were notified about the suspicious package.
The holding lanes were evacuated and loading was temporarily suspended while the state patrol investigated, according to an alert sent out at 6:27 p.m. from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.