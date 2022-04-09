FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesus Ferreira scored a pair of first-half goals to spark FC Dallas to a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids in MLS action on Saturday.
Ferreira took a pass from Marco Farfan and scored in the 51st minute to give Dallas (3-1-2) a 2-1 lead. Ferreira capped the scoring in the 89th minute with an assist from Brandon Servania.
Diego Rubio staked the Rapids (2-2-2) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 30th minute. Servania scored during first-half stoppage time to knot the score at halftime.
The Rapids outshot Dallas 15-7 with a 7-6 edge in shots on goal.
Maarten Paes saved six of the seven shots he faced for Dallas. William Yarbrough saved three of the six shots he faced for the Rapids.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
