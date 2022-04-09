HOUSTON (AP) — Sebastian Ferreira scored a goal in each half to propel the Houston Dynamo to a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS play on Saturday.
Ferreira put Houston (3-1-2) up 1-0 with a goal in the 8th minute on an assist from Fafa Picault.
San Jose (0-4-2) answered with back-to-back goals by Jeremy Ebobisse just three minutes apart to take a 2-1 lead in the 28th minute. Darwin Quintero scored for Houston in the 43rd minute to knot the score at 2 at halftime.
The Dynamo took the lead for good on a goal by Teenage Hadebe in the 57th minute. Ferreira added an insurance goal in the 68th minute.
Tommy Thompson pulled the Earthquakes within a goal with a score in the 77th minute.
The Earthquakes outshot the Dynamo 18-13. Both teams had seven shots on goal.
Steve Clark finished with four saves for Houston. JT Marcinkowski had three saves for San Jose.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
