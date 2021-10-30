FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored his career-high tying eighth goal of the season, Franco Jara also scored and FC Dallas beat Austin FC 2-1 on Saturday night.
Jara came on in the 80th minute and scored seconds later, putting away a volley off a ball-in that was re-directed by Austin's Alexander Ring to give Dallas (7-15-11) a 2-1 lead.
Diego Fagundez bent a ball from the near the corner of the area inside the far post to put Austin in front 1-0 in the 36th minute. The 20-year-old Ferreira, who has a career-best eight assists this season — his sixth in MLS — tapped in from point-blank range a low cross played by Jáder Obrian in the to make it 1-1 in the 38th.
Austin (8-20-4) played a man down after Hector Jimenez was shown a red card in the 58th minute for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity.
