BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona completed the signing of Spain forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City on Tuesday.
Neither club disclosed the transfer fee when announcing Torres' move on a five-year deal.
Barcelona said Torres will have a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion).
The 21-year-old Torres left Spanish club Valencia to join City in the offseason of 2020 and scored 16 goals in 43 games in all competitions.
He hasn't played since October because of a foot injury.
“Ferran should be proud of what he has achieved here at Manchester City," said Txiki Begiristain, City's director of football.
“Last season was his first time in a new country, but he adapted well. He always gave 100%, worked hard for the team and scored goals which helped us win trophies."
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.