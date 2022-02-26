SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Omir Fernandez’s goal led the New York Red Bulls to a 3-1 victory Saturday over the San Jose Earthquakes in the season opener for both teams.
The Red Bulls also got one goal each from Tom Barlow and Patryk Klimala.
The Earthquakes’ (0-1-0) goal was scored by Eduardo Lopez.
JT Marcinkowski saved four of the seven shots he faced for the Earthquakes.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
