WASHINGTON (AP) — Noah Fernandes had a career-high 29 points as 10-seed UMass beat seven-seed George Washington 99-88 in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Thursday night.
T.J. Weeks Jr. had 15 points for UMass (15-16). C.J. Kelly also scored 15 points. Trent Buttrick had 13 points and 16 rebounds.
Joe Bamisile had 25 points for the Colonials (12-18). Brayon Freeman added 18 points and seven assists. James Bishop had 15 points.
