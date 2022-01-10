HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Ferguson had 14 points to lead five Colgate players in double figures as the Raiders beat Army 76-57 on Monday night.
Tucker Richardson added 13 points, Ryan Moffatt chipped in 12, Jeff Woodward scored 11 and Nelly Cummings had 10 for Colgate (5-10, 1-1 Patriot League). Richardson also had seven rebounds, while Woodward posted 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Josh Caldwell had 16 points and six assists for the Black Knights (9-7, 3-1). Chris Mann added 13 points.
