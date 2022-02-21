HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Ferguson scored 15 points, Keegan Records had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Colgate defeated American University 63-49 on Monday night, the Raiders' 10th consecutive victory.
Tucker Richardson added 13 points for Colgate (18-11, 14-2 Patriot League).
Stacy Beckton Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (8-20, 4-12). Colin Smalls added 12 points.
The Raiders improved to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Colgate defeated American 86-68 on Feb. 5.
