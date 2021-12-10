Throughout the pandemic, groups of people such as principals, teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition staff and members of community organizations — among others — have come together to work tirelessly feeding kids. They’ve continued to pivot seamlessly to get children food through school and community meals, and ensure families have access to programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT).
Washington state is lucky to have a broad network of hunger heroes. In the Puget Sound region, organizations like the YMCA of Greater Seattle and local school districts are partnering with affordable housing communities to provide home delivery of meals to students. And, last summer, across the state, new organizations stepped up to serve meals through the Summer Food Service Program, reaching more than 90,000 youths in our state.
Meals and services only reach kids and families because of the dedicated heroes who work constantly to provide for kids. During this season of gratitude, we thank those behind the scenes feeding kids. Nourishing kids today is one of the smartest investments we can make to guarantee they’re ready to face the challenges of tomorrow.
Kristen Dunphey, No Kid Hungry Washington, and Sara Seelmeyer, United Way of King County
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.