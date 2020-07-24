U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ death reminds

us all of the horrors and inspiration of the civil rights movement — its brutality,

its shame, but above all its nobility.

At that time, the federal

government intervened to uphold the First Amendment by protecting citizens from

the violence inflicted on them by local law enforcement and by individuals. Who

can forget Selma, the Montgomery shootings and other shameful acts? And who can

forget the courage of the Freedom Riders? The hope represented by teenagers

striding through the doors of Little Rock’s Central High School, their safety

guaranteed by the U.S. Army?

Today, the federal government has

sent its agents to Portland in an attempt to quell protests. They do not seem

to differentiate between peaceful protesters and rioters. Their presence in

Portland serves no purpose other than to exacerbate a tenuous situation and

undermine the authority of local law-enforcement officials and city officials

who are committed to upholding First Amendment rights.

It is ironic that federal forces,

the champions of Constitutional rights during the civil rights movement, are

now being used to desecrate those same rights.

Roberta

Scholz, Edmonds