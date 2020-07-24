U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ death reminds
us all of the horrors and inspiration of the civil rights movement — its brutality,
its shame, but above all its nobility.
At that time, the federal
government intervened to uphold the First Amendment by protecting citizens from
the violence inflicted on them by local law enforcement and by individuals. Who
can forget Selma, the Montgomery shootings and other shameful acts? And who can
forget the courage of the Freedom Riders? The hope represented by teenagers
striding through the doors of Little Rock’s Central High School, their safety
guaranteed by the U.S. Army?
Today, the federal government has
sent its agents to Portland in an attempt to quell protests. They do not seem
to differentiate between peaceful protesters and rioters. Their presence in
Portland serves no purpose other than to exacerbate a tenuous situation and
undermine the authority of local law-enforcement officials and city officials
who are committed to upholding First Amendment rights.
It is ironic that federal forces,
the champions of Constitutional rights during the civil rights movement, are
now being used to desecrate those same rights.
Roberta
Scholz, Edmonds