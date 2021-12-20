CENTRALIA, Wash. (AP) — The FBI and the Washington State Patrol bomb squad are investigating an ATM explosion in Centralia Sunday morning, according to the Centralia Police Department.
An ATM exploded at the First Security Bank at 604 S. Tower Ave around 6:40 a.m. Sunday, police said. The explosion was caused by an “unknown improvised explosive device” that two unidentified suspects used to gain entry into the ATM, KING-5 reported.
Following the explosion, the suspects emptied the contents of the ATM and fled the area, police said. They were seen driving a late 1990s to early 2000s light-colored four-door Honda Accord. One of the suspects is a white male, police say.
Evidence was spread across a roughly 10,000 square foot area, police say. Volunteers from the Centralia Amateur Radio Emergency Service helped police gather evidence at the crime scene, police said.
