The FBI has arrested at least two people described by the agency as "violent extremists," believed to have ties to the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, after an investigation that included threats mailed to Western Washington journalists and racial and religious minorities.
The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office will hold a news conference with details of the arrests Wednesday morning.
The Seattle Times has obtained an FBI "Situational Information Report" sent to law enforcement earlier this month that details the threats and contains copies of racist and anti-Semitic posters mailed to individuals on Mercer Island and residents of Edmonds and Seattle.
The posters contain imagery such as swastikas and a hooded figure in a skull mask, with language such as "We know where you live" and "Your actions have consequences."
The identities of the journalists or other recipients of the letters were not released. The FBI report states that some had been involved in "doxxing" members of the group, a reference to the harassing practice of posting someone's personal information on social media.
"As of late January 2020, identified members of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division (AWD) conducted a propaganda campaign targeting the homes of journalists and religious minorities in and around Seattle," the report states. "AWD members mailed threatening posters to the target's homes via the U.S. Postal Service. The purpose of the campaign was to intimidate racial and religious minorities, and specific journalists who have written articles and news stories on AWD, some of which included the doxxing of AWD members."
In 2018, ProPublica reported that Washington state was home to one of the largest chapters of Atomwaffen. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which tracks hate groups, says Atomwaffen is organized “as a series of terror cells that work toward civilizational collapse.” Members of the group and their associates have been linked to multiple killings.
In November, two suspected Atomwaffen members who have ties to Washington were pulled over in Texas. Though neither men were legally allowed to possess firearms, they were wearing tactical gear and driving with four guns and 1,500 rounds of ammunition, according to the Department of Justice. Kaleb Cole, Atomwaffen's suspected leader in Washington, was charged in King County in December with unlawful possession of a firearm, in violation of a court order issued under the state’s red-flag law. The other man in the car, Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh, has been indicted by a federal grand jury, charged with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.