FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Bryan Greenlee had 15 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls rolled past Southern Miss 86-59 in the second round of the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday night.
Vladislav Goldin added 12 points for the Owls (19-13). Giancarlo Rosado had 11 points, while Brandon Weatherspoon and Alijah Martin both scored 10. Greenlee shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers. He added six assists.
Walyn Napper had 17 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-26). DeAndre Pinckney added 13 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Stevenson had 10 points.
Florida Atlantic advances to play UAB in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
