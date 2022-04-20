A fatal collision in Renton has closed the roads at East Valley Road and Southwest 16th Street near the intersection of Interstate 405 and Highway 167.
The single-car crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree, according to the Renton Police Department.
The sole occupant of the vehicle was fatally wounded, police said.
There was no immediate estimate of when the roads would reopen.
