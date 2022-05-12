A fatal collision that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in Kent has closed East Valley Highway from South 277th Street north to South 266th South.

There is no estimated time for reopening. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

https://twitter.com/PugetSoundFire/status/1524703694721146880

