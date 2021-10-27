A fatal collision between a pickup truck and a semitruck has closed lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Pierce County, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The pickup driver, who died in the crash, was traveling southbound in the left lane when he crossed all lanes of traffic to the right and struck the trailer of a semi that was stopped on the right shoulder, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer.
The two right lanes are blocked and there is no estimated time of reopening as police anticipate a lengthy investigation, Reyer said on Twitter.
