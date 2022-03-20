Two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Westfield Southcenter Mall, at the Interstate 405 interchange, are blocked Sunday morning after a fatal vehicle collision. The Washington State Patrol told drivers to expect a lengthy closure.
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving two vehicles at about 8:20 a.m. Sunday.
State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson confirmed there was a fatality.
Initially four lanes were blocked. The Washington State Department of Transportation said freeway lanes may be blocked for several hours, and that drivers should avoid the area.
