YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Noah Farrakhan had a career-high 31 points as Eastern Michigan narrowly defeated Northern Illinois 74-72 on Tuesday night.
Farrakhan made 11 of 14 shots and grabbed seven rebounds.
Mo Njie had 16 points for Eastern Michigan (10-18, 5-12 Mid-American Conference). Darion Spottsville added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Keshawn Williams had 24 points for the Huskies (8-18, 5-11). Kaleb Thornton and Trendon Hankerson each had 10 points.
The Eagles evened the season series against the Huskies. Northern Illinois defeated Eastern Michigan 77-70 on Jan. 15.
