Q: I'm replacing my kitchen counters, base cabinets and sink. I've started to admire the farmhouse style of kitchen sink, but I'm not just looking for a pretty fixture. Are there practical advantages to installing farmhouse kitchen sinks?
A: Farmhouse (or apron-front) kitchen sinks are well known for their rustic beauty, and contemporary versions made of stainless steel have become popular, as well. There seems to be no limit to how and where farmhouse sinks can be used.
As you mentioned, farmhouse sinks are pretty. I will add that they have a few practical advantages, too.
Thanks to the apron-front design, there's easier access to the sink-bowl area. This feature can allow for a more upright and comfortable work position.
Also, farmhouse sink bowls are usually a little deeper than standard sinks. This is nice for soaking pots and pans. And the apron itself is great for splash control and wipes down easily.
Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.
