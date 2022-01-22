NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jacob Falko had 20 points as Binghamton beat NJIT 68-57 on Saturday night.
Christian Hinckson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Binghamton (7-8, 4-2 America East Conference). John McGriff added 11 points. Ogheneyole Akuwovo had eight rebounds.
NJIT scored 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Souleymane Diakite had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Highlanders (8-9, 3-4), who have now lost four straight games. Antwuan Butler added 12 points. Miles Coleman had 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Bearcats evened the season series against the Highlanders. NJIT defeated Binghamton 67-56 on Jan. 8.
