VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko scored 22 points as Binghamton defeated Hartford 74-64 on Monday night. Christian Hinckson added 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bearcats.
John McGriff had 11 points for Binghamton (8-8, 5-2 America East Conference). Dan Petcash added seven rebounds.
Hartford totaled 40 first-half points, a season high for the team.
Austin Williams had 16 points for the Hawks (3-12, 1-2). D.J. Mitchell added 12 points. Moses Flowers had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.