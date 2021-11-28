BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Charles Falden had 17 points as James Madison narrowly beat Florida Atlantic 69-65 on Sunday.
Falden added two free throws with three seconds left as the Dukes (6-2) made five of six in the last 20 seconds. Justin Amadi added eight points and Jalen Hodge scored nine and 10 of 11 players scored.
Michael Forrest had 18 points for the Owls (3-4). Alijah Martin added 12 points. Giancarlo Rosado had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.