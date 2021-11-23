FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons signed former longtime New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead to their active roster on Tuesday.
The move came after the Falcons placed punter Dustin Colquitt on the reserve COVID-19 list on Monday.
Earlier Tuesday, the Falcons signed another punter, Dom Maggio, to their practice squad. He was waived by Atlanta on Sept. 8.
Morstead, 35, spent 12 seasons with the Saints before appearing in seven games for the New York Jets this season. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2012.
Morstead appeared in all 16 games in 11 of his 12 seasons with the Saints, missing only two games in 2015. He has a career average of 46.6 yards per punt, including 48.2 on 23 punts in his seven games with the Jets this season.
