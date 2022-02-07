FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons director of pro personnel Steve Sabo is leaving the team following 12 seasons.
In a statement from Sabo released by the Falcons on Monday, he and general manager Terry Fontenot “mutually decided it’s time for a new opportunity.”
Sabo served in a number of roles with the Falcons, including one season as director of player personnel under former general manager Thomas Dimitroff and six years as the director of college scouting.
The Falcons finished 7-10 in 2021 in the team's first season with Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. It was the team's fourth consecutive losing season.
Atlanta will have the No. 8 overall selection in the April 28-30 NFL draft.
Sabo said his 12 seasons with Atlanta “have been a great ride with multiple playoff appearances including the run to Super Bowl LI in the 2016 season, among so many other victories and memories.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.