TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Rush and John Square Jr. scored 16 points apiece and Fairleigh Dickinson breezed to a 75-55 victory over Central Connecticut on Sunday.
Square added seven rebounds and blocked three shots for the Knights (2-15, 3-7 Northeast Conference). One of their victories was by forfeit to Merrimack and counts in the conference standings but not the overall record. Rush had six rebounds and five assists. Devon Dunn had 14 points and five assists off the bench.
Freshman Andre Snoddy had 14 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Blue Devils (5-17, 3-7). Nigel Scantlebury scored 12.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.