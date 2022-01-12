The critical blood shortage that started with the pandemic shows no signs of letting up, according to Bloodworks Northwest. The local nonprofit said the shortage has left it in dire straits.
Bloodworks said it has less than a full day's supply for the Northwest, with most blood types at emergency levels. Hospitals are canceling elective surgeries because of the shortage, said spokesperson John Yeager.
The weather, an increase in COVID-19 cases and staff shortages that closed some donation centers all contributed to the crisis, he said.
Bloodworks is reminding people who wish to donate that they can if they are symptom-free and feeling healthy.
If you just got vaccinated against the coronavirus, there is no wait before donating, Bloodworks said. But if you've had COVID symptoms or tested positive in the past two weeks, you'll need to wait to donate.
"Our community needs you to donate blood in January," Yeager said in an email.
Bloodworks Northwest's COVID-19 safety protocols include social distancing, sanitizing and masks, he said. Bloodworks requires staff to be fully vaccinated. There are nearly 1,300 open blood donation appointments this week, he said.
To find out more about how to donate and where, visit bloodworksnw.org/donate.
