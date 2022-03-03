LONDON (AP) — Formula One has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, saying Thursday that Russia “will not have a race” in the future.
F1 already canceled this year's race, which had been scheduled to be held in Sochi on Sept. 25. But following further discussions this week, F1 went a step further and ended a contract which ran until 2025.
“Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix,” F1 said in a statement. “Russia will not have a race in the future.”
Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and several other drivers said last week they would not have raced in Russia even if F1 had decided to go there.
