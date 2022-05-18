LONDON (AP) — Formula One has decided against replacing the Russian Grand Prix, which had earlier been canceled following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The announcement Wednesday reduced the current season from a record 23 races to 22, the same total as last year.
The Sochi race, originally scheduled for Sept. 25, had been pulled from the calendar a day after Russia invaded Ukraine.
“There will be no additional Grand Prix added to the calendar to fill the gap, meaning the 2022 calendar will run to 22 races,” F1 said in a statement.
Several cities had offered to host the race but freight rules, logistical and travel costs during a season when teams have tight budgets made it too difficult.
___
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.